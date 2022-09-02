Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

ISTANBUL
Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Assailants opened fire on Sept. 1 on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.

Two suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, according to Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, who described the accused as drunk.

Eleven shots were fired and five rounds struck the federation’s headquarters, the minister said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

DHA news agency said the shots were fired at the office of the president of the federation and a meeting room on the lower floor.

According to media reports, a meeting of the federation’s board was taking place when the shots rang out.

"We threw ourselves to the ground as soon as we heard the shots," Hamit Altıntop, a former Turkish international and one of the federation’s leaders, told the Milliyet daily.

Ruling party spokesman Ömer Çelik announced the initial incident during a routine briefing with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Büyükekşi by phone and wished him well.

gunfire,

TÜRKIYE Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts

Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

  2. Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

    Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

  3. Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

    Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

  4. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  5. US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings

    US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings
Recommended
Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark

Turkish club’s doner sale turns into political crisis in Denmark
Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship
Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September
Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo
Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’
Momota eyes third badminton world title

Momota eyes third badminton world title
WORLD Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address that the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents “threatens the very foundation of our republic,” as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
ECONOMY UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

Political uncertainty and growing economic woes, including spiralling inflation and the threat of a recession, are weighing heavily on the British pound, against both the U.S. dollar and the also struggling euro.
SPORTS Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Assailants opened fire on Sept. 1 on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.