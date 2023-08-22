Guards keep watch on 'carpet fields' in southern city

ANTALYA
In the southern province of Antalya, nearly 20,000 handwoven carpets and rugs from all over Türkiye are being laid out in fields after restoration, as some field owners guard the carpets, ranging in price from 3,000 to 400,000 Turkish Liras, against theft and rain throughout the night.

In Döşemealtı district, the fields where wheat is sown in winter are opened to carpet businesses after the harvest in summer.

Landowners or some businesses first repair the carpets and rugs, putting them in sterile pools to disinfect them.

The carpets and rugs are then laid out in the sun to fade out their colors.

Millions of handwoven carpets and rugs are turned upside down at regular intervals under the sun to ensure that they absorb the heat properly.

Approximately 20,000 carpets laid on 80 acres of land create a visual feast.

The carpets, some of which are worth thousands of liras, are protected against thieves and rainfall until the morning by landowners, who guard them in shifts.

As the sun sets, young people come to the field with Kangal dogs and guard the carpet fields. Dinner is eaten in trailers installed on three sides of the field, and those who get sleepy during the watch can go and sleep inside these trailers.

Speaking to local media, carpet businessman Hasan Topkara noted that the carpets’ prices have a wide range from 3,000 to 400,000 liras.

“Generally, there are no theft incidents here, but we still keep our vigil and take precautions. Our biggest problem is the rain. We are also on guard for adverse weather conditions. I can say that I am here 24/7.”

