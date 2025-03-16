‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

NUUK

Greenland’s premier-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Saturday asked European countries to stand with them and that the territory is not for sale.

“Stand with us and make clear that Greenland is not and will never be for sale. Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people and that will never change,” Nielsen told Anadolu.

Around 1,000 Greenlanders on Saturday marched in the capital Nuuk, protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks on the sovereignty of their country.

The leaders of Demokraatit, Naleraq, Inuit Ataqatigiit, Siumut and Atassut parties said in a joint statement that Trump’s behavior is "unacceptable."

Trump on Thursday questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over the island and said: “Denmark is very far away and doesn't really have anything to do. What happened? A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. They say they have rights to it, and I don't know if that's true. I actually don't think so.”

He said he has been in contact with Denmark and Greenland, and “we have to do it” – acquire the island.