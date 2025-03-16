‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

NUUK
‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

Greenland’s premier-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Saturday asked European countries to stand with them and that the territory is not for sale.

“Stand with us and make clear that Greenland is not and will never be for sale. Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people and that will never change,” Nielsen told Anadolu.

Around 1,000 Greenlanders on Saturday marched in the capital Nuuk, protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks on the sovereignty of their country.

The leaders of Demokraatit, Naleraq, Inuit Ataqatigiit, Siumut and Atassut parties said in a joint statement that Trump’s behavior is "unacceptable."

Trump on Thursday questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over the island and said: “Denmark is very far away and doesn't really have anything to do. What happened? A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. They say they have rights to it, and I don't know if that's true. I actually don't think so.”

He said he has been in contact with Denmark and Greenland, and “we have to do it” – acquire the island.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRNC President Tatar stresses realities of Cyprus ahead of UN meeting

TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

    TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

  2. Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

    Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

  3. EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

    EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

  4. Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

    Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

  5. Seized bank handed over to Türkiye’s regulator in betting probe

    Seized bank handed over to Türkiye’s regulator in betting probe
Recommended
TRNC President Tatar stresses realities of Cyprus ahead of UN meeting

TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40

Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40
US ramps up pressure on Houthis, puts Iran on notice

US ramps up pressure on Houthis, puts Iran on notice
S Korea opposition urges swift ruling on presidents fate

S Korea opposition urges swift ruling on president's fate
Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian energy site

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian energy site
N Macedonia mourns dozens killed in nightclub blaze

N Macedonia mourns dozens killed in nightclub blaze
Iran says Trump letter mirrors his statements

Iran says Trump letter mirrors his statements
WORLD TRNC President Tatar stresses realities of Cyprus ahead of UN meeting

TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar emphasized the importance of acknowledging the realities of Cyprus, stating, "No progress can be made without recognizing the facts of Cyprus."

ECONOMY EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

The EU led the way on pledging aid for Syria on Monday at a donor drive in Brussels — but the call for funding to help the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's ouster risked falling short of last year as U.S. support dries up.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿