Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  • February 03 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A green light beam seen in many Turkish provinces is a meteor, the Turkish Space Agency has said.

The light beam was filmed on Istanbul’s skies late on Feb. 1, causing excitement on social media.

Social media users started discussing the seconds-long light beam after a driver uploaded a video showing the beam descending in the sky while passing on a bridge with his car.

From UFOs to shooting stars, users made many speculations until the Turkish Space Agency said it was a meteor.

The agency said citizens saw the meteor shedding green light in several provinces.

“Meteors crash with many molecules after entering the Earth’s atmosphere and vapor of magnesium and sodium atoms occur,” it added.

Due to the chemical structures of the meteors, these vapors occur in different colors like green, blue, red and yellow.

