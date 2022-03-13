Erdoğan meets Greek PM to seek common ground over Ukraine war

  • March 13 2022 09:15:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Istanbul on Mar.13, meeting analysts say will focus on coordination as the war continues in Ukraine.

The meeting comes as Ankara seeks to shore up its credentials as a regional power player by mediating in the conflict.
Mitsotakis first visited the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Mar. 13. Then Erdoğan welcomed him at lunch at the presidential mansion on the banks of the Bosphorus.

Antonia Zervaki, assistant professor of international relations at the University of Athens, says the meeting will provide an opportunity to “bring the two countries closer together” after a fraught period in relations.

The Aegean Sea neighbours and NATO allies entered a dangerous stand-off in 2020 over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.

Mitsotakis then unveiled Greece’s most ambitious arms purchase programme in decades and signed a defence agreement with France, to Turkey’s consternation.

Senior Turkish officials continue to question Greek sovereignty over parts of the Aegean Sea, but last year, Ankara resumed bilateral talks with Athens.

Mitsotakis has said he was heading to Turkey in a “productive mood” and with “measured” expectations.

“As partners in NATO, we are called upon ...to try to keep our region away from any additional geopolitical crisis,” he told a cabinet meeting on March 9.

Alongside its European partners, Athens strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a “revisionist” attack and “flagrant violation of international law.”

