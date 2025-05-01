Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on May 1 held a series of significant meetings with prominent members of the Greek and Orthodox communities during his three-day visit to Istanbul, which began on April 30.

His first stop was the recently restored Maraşlı Greek Primary School in the Fatih district, followed by a meeting with Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

The two discussed matters concerning the Greek Orthodox minority in Istanbul, the Patriarchate and a historic Orthodox seminary located on one of Princes' Islands, also known as the Halki Seminary.

In a statement issued by the Greek Foreign Ministry, the Maraşlı Greek School was described as “a true symbol of Orthodoxy in Istanbul.”

“Our wish is that one day it will reopen as an educational and pedagogical center of the Greek Orthodox community in the city, with teachers and students,” the statement read.

Gerapetritis also voiced hope for the reopening of the Halki Seminary, which has remained closed for decades.

“Our hope is that it will one day reopen. This would be a powerful symbol of universality, tolerance and culture,” he said.

As part of his visit, the minister is also expected to tour the historic seminary on the island.

Gerapetritis held meetings with Greek correspondents based in Istanbul, according to another statement.

Last year, Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin visited the seminary on Heybeliada and hinted at the possibility of reopening the institution.

During that visit, the minister indicated that preparations were underway within his ministry to facilitate the reopening.

The Halki Seminary, founded in 1844 to train Orthodox clergy, was closed in 1971 after a ruling by Türkiye’s Constitutional Court that required private higher education institutions to be affiliated with state universities. The Patriarchate’s refusal to comply with this requirement led to the seminary’s closure the same year.

Between 1844 and 1971, the seminary stood as the preeminent theological institution of the Orthodox world, producing nearly 1,000 graduates, including 12 patriarchs — among them, Bartholomew himself.

