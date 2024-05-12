Turkish, Greek leaders to meet to bolster ties

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold their second in-person meeting in six months to further improve bilateral ties in line with the ongoing normalization process.

Mitsotakis will come to Ankara for a one-day visit on May 13 upon an invitation of President Erdoğan. Following the meetings, the two leaders are expected to announce a joint statement outlining the issues on which the bilateral ties will be built on in the coming period.

Erdoğan and Mitsotakis had released the Atina Declaration in December’s visit to Athens by the former. Both sides underlined their commitment to comply with the declaration in exclusive interviews to each other’s media outlets just before Mitsotakis’ travel to Ankara.

Erdoğan, in an interview with Greek Kathimerini, underlined that Türkiye and Greece have launched a new era in ties and he had established a very good chemistry with Mitsotakis.

“Our target is obvious: To strengthen our friendship by resolving the problems and increase the level of our bilateral relations to an unprecedented level. As Türkiye, we have recently taken sincere and effective steps to this end and we have the intention to continue in this way,” Erdoğan said.

Admitting difficult problems between the two nations, Erdoğan however emphasized the need for both neighboring countries to take tangible steps for peace and stability in the Aegean Sea. “It’s easy to ruin. What is difficult is to build and manage the problems,” he suggested.

Greek leader stresses ‘dialogue’

On the other hand, Mitsotakis, in an interview with the daily Milliyet, reiterated that dialogue and good neighborly relations are the only ways to keep up the good mood between Ankara and Athens.

“My visit will be an opportunity to evaluate the progress we have made in our relations over the past few months and at the same time reiterate our commitment to improving relations,” the Greek premier stated.

Stressing that Turkish-Greek relations are full of history and emotions which complicate efforts for resolving the problems, especially in the Aegean, Mitsotakis said, “Greece always resolves disputes through dialogue in good faith, in line with international law and good neighborly relations. Greece does not threaten anyone. And I would like to emphasize this once again: We are not enemies, we are neighbors.”

Positive agenda

During the meetings, the two sides are expected to review the implementation of the positive agenda which seeks further cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, transportation, energy, health, science, etc.

The two leaders, in line with the Joint Action Plan, will once again announce their common objective of increasing trade volume to $10 billion from the current $6 billion. It is also expected that the newly founded Joint Business Council will gather the prominent businesspeople from Türkiye and Greece.

The two sides will also review the implementation of facilitated visa procedures for Turkish nationals’ trips to 10 Greek islands. As part of a bilateral agreement, the process has been running since March 30.

In addition, Erdoğan is expected to raise the problems of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace whose rights are restricted by the Greek government. The fight against terrorism and the joint struggle against irregular migration will also be on the agenda of the leaders.