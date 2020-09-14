Greek PM says Athens 'ready to talk' with Ankara if tension eased

  • September 14 2020 10:14:00

Greek PM says Athens 'ready to talk' with Ankara if tension eased

ATHENS-Anadolu Agency
Greek PM says Athens ready to talk with Ankara if tension eased

Greek prime minister on Sept. 13 said he is ready to talk with the Turkish president if the tension between Greece and Turkey eased.

The return of Turkey's seismic exploration vessel, Oruç Reis, from the Mediterranean to the country's Antalya port is “a first positive step,” said Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a forum held in Thessaloniki city.

He said the beginning of exploratory talks depends on general approaches.

Amid tensions over the Mediterranean territory and energy exploration, Turkey has repeatedly stressed its willingness to enter negotiations without preconditions, in contrast to Greece's refusal in recent weeks to enter dialogue through both NATO or the EU.

Mitsotakis announced that they would replace the existing Mirage 2000 aircraft with 18 Rafale-type fighter jets from France.

He said the first order of French Rafale-type warplanes will arrive in mid-2021, while others will be delivered in early 2022.

The prime minister, however, claimed that Athens would not enter the "arms race and that mistakes in defense in the past will not be repeated."

 

 

Eastern Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

    Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

  2. Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

    Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

  3. Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

    Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

  4. Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

    Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

  5. Ministry sets regulations for scooters

    Ministry sets regulations for scooters
Recommended
Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots
Greece violates intl agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister
Turkeys Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron
Turkey supports unconditional dialogue on east Med: FM

Turkey supports unconditional dialogue on east Med: FM
Turkish defense minister visits Kardak heroes

Turkish defense minister visits 'Kardak heroes'

WORLD WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sept. 13, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.   
ECONOMY New scheme eases depositing gold savings

New scheme eases depositing gold savings

Turkey has been testing a new system to take gold savings kept at home into circulation via bank accounts.

SPORTS Beşiktas beat Trabzonspor 3-1 at away game

Beşiktas beat Trabzonspor 3-1 at away game

Beşiktaş defeated Trabzonspor 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Sept. 13.