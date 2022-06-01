Greek PM complains about Turkey to Scholz after Biden

Yorgo Kirbaki – ATHENS

Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis has complained about Turkey to Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz two weeks after the U.S. President Joe Biden, but in the same method, by showing Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” map.

Mitsotakis went to Brussels on May 31 to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the EU leaders. Before his departure from Athens, the prime minister said, he will “give information” to the European Council about Turkey’s “violations,” and “impacts on the stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

According to the Greek governmental officials, Mitsotakis met with Scholz after his arrival in Belgium and stated his complaints about Turkey to Scholz.

“Like he did to Biden, Mitsotakis showed Turkey’s ‘Blue Homeland’ map to the German chancellor and asked for his support,” said the officials.

Mitsotakis, firstly, showed the “Blue Homeland” map, a map showing Turkey’s realm of authority on the seas, to Biden during their meeting at the White House on May 16, and complained about Turkish jets flying over the Aegean Sea.

According to international reports, Christiane Hoffman, deputy spokesperson of the German government, only advised Greece and Turkey to “solve problems through dialogue,” despite Greek journalists’ insistent questions.

Turkey was at the center of Mitsotakis’ agenda just after the EU leaders summit. “I informed the partners about Turkey’s increasing aggression,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared support to Greece as he left a European Council meeting in Brussels.

Macron said he wished “to express the support of all Europeans, and especially of France” for Greece, adding that “no one can endanger the sovereignty of any member states today.”

“I believe that these statements must be condemned as soon as possible, something I have just done.”