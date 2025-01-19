Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

ATHENS

Greece’s defense and education ministries have embarked on a collaborative initiative to establish a new defense university, the Greek media reported over the weekend.

The university is projected to become operational during either the 2026–2027 or 2027–2028 academic year.

The overarching aim of this endeavor is to formulate a standardized curriculum across military academies.

Notably, the country has witnessed a persistent decline in the enrollment of students in military higher education institutions since 2020, with the number of entrants in 2024 dwindling to merely 64 percent of the total capacity.

The restructured system aspires to transcend traditional military training by incorporating disciplines such as science and technology. Furthermore, it envisages reserving a 10 percent quota for graduates of vocational high schools.

An estimated budget of 20 million euros has been earmarked to enhance the overall conditions of military academies, alongside plans to augment the financial support extended to students.

As part of this comprehensive reform, doctoral programs will be integrated into military higher education institutions, enabling advanced academic research. These doctoral studies are anticipated to encompass innovations in defense industry technologies, thereby fostering synergy between academia and the defense sector.

In November 2024, Greece said it would shake up its defense forces to save money and sideline older weapons in favor of drones.

Among the main changes in the radical overhaul is the creation of an anti-air and antidrone defense dome covering the whole of Greece, according to government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias told a parliamentary defense committee that the military would introduce four different drone systems, merge army units and boost its cyber-warfare potential.

Greece has to deal with a “different reality” and “quickly” upgrade its forces for 21st-century requirements, he said.