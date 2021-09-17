Greek Cyprus is violating diplomatic ethical rules: TRNC

  September 17 2021

NICOSIA
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) criticized the Greek Cypriot administration on Sept. 16, saying it is “violating the diplomatic code of ethics.” 

According to a statement by the TRNC Presidency, Elizabeth Spehar, the outgoing head of the United Nations peacekeeping force on the island of Cyprus, told Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar in a phone call that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was considering a possible invitation to a tripartite meeting in New York on Sept. 27.

The statement said that Tatar told Spehar that he could attend an informal trilateral meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Guterres if he received an official invitation from the UN secretary-general.

It said the Greek Cypriot administration pursued political maneuvering, adding the Greek Cypriot leadership, which instantly leaked the consultations made by the UN officials to the press, once again showed that its real intention was to create a political maneuver and image besides violating diplomatic ethics, adding the Greek Cypriot side is breaking the rules.

If Guterres issues an official invitation, Tatar will participate in the tripartite informal meeting with goodwill and constructive understanding based on the proposal and the new vision (a two-state solution based on Cyprus’ sovereign equality) that was put on the table in Geneva, it noted.

Greek Cyprus, Turkish Cyprus, diplomacy,

