Greek Cyprus eyes NATO membership, president says

NICOSIA

Greek Cyprus could apply to become a member of NATO once its armed forces receive the necessary training and equipment with U.S. help to bring them up to the standards of the world's premier military alliance, the country’s president said on Nov. 28.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides put his country on a trajectory for possible NATO membership, ending weeks of media speculation about his government's intentions following his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last month.

Christodoulides said although Greek Cyprus can't join NATO at this time because of objections that Türkiye would raise to its potential membership, the Greek Cypriot National Guard shouldn't be denied the opportunity to upgrade its defensive capabilities with U.S. assistance.

For decades, the island of Cyprus has been mired in a dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots a despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Christodoulides didn't elaborate on how Turkish objections could be sidestepped.

“And because we don't want the National Guard to lose such opportunities, we're in talks with the U.S. and we thank them for their positive response, on how the Cyprus Republic can make the best use of these opportunities, so when everything is in its place, the Cyprus Republic can become a member state of NATO,” Christodoulides told The Associated Press.

“The strengthening of the Cyprus Republic's deterrent capabilities is of the utmost importance, and we take advantage of every opportunity, both in the direction of the United States and NATO, but also the European Union.”

In a statement, Turkish security sources described Greek Cyprus’ attempts to join NATO as an unacceptable step for Türkiye.

“This initiative will disrupt the delicate balance in the Cyprus issue and negatively affect negotiation processes aimed at a resolution.”