Greek Cinema Days to bring classic films to Istanbul

ISTANBUL
The fourth edition of “Greek Cinema Days,” featuring classic films from Greek cinema, will be held at Pera Museum from Dec. 2 to 7.

According to the museum, the event, which focuses on 1990s Greek cinema, will open with Pantelis Voulgaris’ emotional trilogy, the 1998 film “It is a Long Road.” The closing film will be master director Theo Angelopoulos’ masterpiece “The Suspended Step of the Stork.”

Following the screening of Yeşim Ustaoğlu’s film “Waiting for the Clouds” on Dec. 7, Ustaoğlu will hold a special masterclass with the film’s screenwriter Petros Markaris.

Another masterclass will feature Dimitris Indares, one of Greek cinema’s prolific and versatile figures, who will speak on Dec. 6 under the title “Cinema: Persisting in Narrative – Preserving the Consistency of the World.”

Vasileios Terzopoulos, programmer of the Drama International Short Film Festival and a leading figure in the short film world, will share his experiences in a discussion on Dec. 5.

This year’s festival will also feature its first-ever Short Film Competition. Seventy-five Greek films are competing, with a jury composed of producer Aslı Filiz, director Hüseyin Karabey and festival programmer Vasileios Terzopoulos. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Dec. 7.

As part of the festival, 13 feature films foundational to contemporary Greek cinema will be screened, including, “End of an Era,” “Balkanisateur,” “The Years of the Big Heat,” “Jaguar,” “Nights, Gambled Away,” “Like a Prairie Cock in Wyoming,” “A Drop in the Ocean,” “Fanouropita,” “Radio Moscow” and “Truants.”

Türkiye rescues crew of tanker that caught fire in Black Sea
