Greek cadets disciplined over anti-Türkiye chants

A group of Greek naval cadets has faced disciplinary action as they have been under an investigation for three weeks after chanting anti-Türkiye slogans during the March 25 Independence Day parade in Athens.

The internal investigation launched into the incident has now been concluded, resulting in various penalties for those involved, Greek media reported over the weekend.

Some held directly responsible have been handed 20-day detention sentences, while others received lighter disciplinary measures. No cadets were dismissed, sources said.

The slogans, shouted by navy trainees during the national parade, drew swift condemnation from Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources described the behavior as "unacceptable" and accused it of attempting to sabotage the ongoing normalization process between Türkiye and Greece.

The same sources labeled the slogans “impertinent,” adding that a formal explanation was requested from Greek authorities.

Greek government sources distanced themselves from the incident, with one official commenting that “strength is not demonstrated through slogans.”

Greece’s main opposition party, the left-wing SYRIZA, also condemned the chants, calling for a full investigation into what it termed an unacceptable display.

