Greece, Türkiye achieve ‘certain level of trust’: Greek FM

Greece, Türkiye achieve ‘certain level of trust’: Greek FM

ATHENS
Greece, Türkiye achieve ‘certain level of trust’: Greek FM

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis has said that Athens and Ankara have gradually reached “a certain level of trust” through transparent communication channels.

The rapprochement between the two nations over the past 15 months, with the leaders of both countries convening multiple times, has borne significant fruit, Gerapetritis told Greek daily Kathimerini.

Both nations' foreign ministers were instructed by their leaders to evaluate the current conditions for conducting comprehensive talks on the delineation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone, he said.

All matters within this framework are expected to be discussed during Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's planned visit to Athens in November, the Greek minister added.

Even if the parties fail to reach a consensus within this framework, while negotiations on maritime jurisdiction may not proceed, both sides will strive to preserve the prevailing positive climate in bilateral relations, he said.

Highlighting the necessity of pursuing an active and solution-oriented policy in the bilateral consultations, Gerapetritis stated, "We do not aim to proceed to a 65th round of exploratory talks. After 21 years and 64 rounds of discussions, we have failed to reach a substantive level of negotiation with Türkiye, neither in terms of content nor process."

“More often than not, we have ended these rounds in a worse position than when we began. Historically, inertia in complex matters of foreign policy has been shown to cause harm, while meaningful action, even taken unilaterally, tends to yield constructive outcomes."

Greece,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies
Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods
Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş

Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿