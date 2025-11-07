Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

ATHENS
Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

Greece on Nov. 7 announced gun control measures after two people died in a firefight between rival families on the island of Crete.

Citizen's Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said illegal gun ownership would be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a crime, and gun licenses nationwide would be re-examined.

Two people died in a firefight on Nov. 1 in the mountain village of Vorizia, a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, one from each family.

The shootout erupted hours after a house under construction belonging to one family was blown up with dynamite.

Heavily armed police were rushed to the village. The citizen's protection ministry said over 200 additional officers would now be stationed on Crete permanently to tackle crimes including arms smuggling, cannabis cultivation and cattle raiding.

Law-abiding citizens are "afraid to register a complaint,” Crete governor Stavros Arnaoutakis told state TV ERT.

The authorities have made several arrests in Vorizia but have so far not located most of the weapons used in the clash, including shotguns and at least one AK-47 assault rifle.

Illegal gun ownership is rife on Crete and family vendettas arising out of perceived insults are common.

Guns are also often fired to mark weddings, baptisms and festivals. Last month, a 23-year-old shot and killed a 52-year-old man during a village celebration in western Crete.

A campaign in 2005, backed by the late Cretan Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, to encourage locals to avoid pointless gun violence, has had little effect.

In a report in June, the Geneva-based NGO Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime said there could be up to a million illegal weapons in Greece.

shooting,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates
LATEST NEWS

  1. Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

    Memory of a Chef: Poetry and courage on Dominique Crenn’s plates

  2. More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

    More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

  3. Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

    Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

  4. Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

    Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

  5. Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk

    Türkiye marks first school break with tributes to Atatürk
Recommended
Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure
Trump gives Hungarys Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve
Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev
UN, UK lift sanctions on Syrias president, interior minister

UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
Lebanon slashes bail on detained Hannibal Gadhafi

Lebanon slashes bail on detained Hannibal Gadhafi
North Korean, Russian military officials discuss cooperation

North Korean, Russian military officials discuss cooperation
WORLD More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

More than 1,000 flights were canceled across the United States on Friday after the Trump administration ordered reductions to ease strain on air traffic controllers working without pay amid a federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿