Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

ATHENS

Greece seeks to intensify its border security measures with Türkiye and has appealed to the European Union for further assistance, according to a report by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The paper highlighted concerns that Greece could face a sharp rise in migrant numbers due to an uptick in returns of individuals who had either been granted asylum in the country or had applied for asylum there before moving on to Germany.

The anticipated surge is partly attributed to Germany’s recent implementation of border checks and the reduction of welfare benefits for asylum seekers, factors likely to drive more migrants back to Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed dissatisfaction with Germany’s border control policy, criticizing it for shifting the burden onto Greece.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis reinforced this stance during an interview with TV station Antena, asserting that Greece will not allow itself to become "a scapegoat for the mistakes of other countries," while insisting that Athens will not resolve problems caused by flawed policies elsewhere in Europe.

In response to the growing pressure, the Greek government plans to extend the fence along the Evros (Meriç) River, which forms a natural border with Türkiye, and intends to recruit an additional 150 border guards.

Mitsotakis has urged the EU to financially support these efforts.

During a visit to the border, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis underscored that these initiatives are not only aimed at safeguarding Greece but also the European Union. He noted that the country’s actions align with recent EU asylum reforms and comply with Schengen regulations.

Despite a decline in migrant arrivals elsewhere in Europe this year, Greece has witnessed a nearly 40 percent increase in arrivals, according to the EU’s border agency Frontex, which reported that approximately 37,000 migrants have entered Greece since the beginning of 2024.