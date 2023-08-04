Greece plans hourly caps on visitors to Acropolis

Greece plans hourly caps on visitors to Acropolis

ATHENS
Greece plans hourly caps on visitors to Acropolis

Visits to the Acropolis of Athens, Greece's most popular archaeological site, will be capped starting next month at a maximum 20,000 daily and subject to varying hourly entry limits, the Greek government said on Aug. 2.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the controls are needed to prevent bottlenecks and overcrowding at the UNESCO World Heritage site. As many as 23,000 people a day have been squeezing into the monument complex, mostly large groups visiting before noon.

“That's a huge number,” Mendoni said in an interview with the Real FM radio network. “Obviously tourism is desirable for the country, for all of us. But we must work out how excessive tourism won't harm the monument.”

The new entry limits will be implemented on a trial basis from Sept. 4, and will come permanently into effect from April 1 2024, the minister said. There will be no limit on how long visits may last, although Mendoni said people who come with organized tours or from cruise ships, who account for about 50 percent of the daily visitor count, spend an average 45 minutes at the site.

Different numbers of visitors will be allowed in hourly during the site's 8 a.m.-8 p.m. opening hours.

“Half of the Acropolis' foot traffic currently arrives between 8 a.m. and noon,” Mendoni said.

Under the new system, 3,000 people will be granted access from 8-9 a.m., 2,000 during the next hour and the numbers will vary during the rest of the day.

“The measure will address the need to protect the monument, which is the main thing for us, as well as improving visitors' experience of the site,” she added.

Similar caps will be imposed for other popular archaeological sites, Mendoni said.

The decision for the Acropolis followed consultations with tour and cruise operators, and was delayed due to Greece's June 25 general election, she added.

More than 3 million people visited the site last year, according to Greece's statistical authority.

Greek authorities closed access to the Acropolis and other ancient sites during midday hours last month at the height of a heat wave that also caused huge wildfires across the country. They also installed awnings as sun protection for people lining up to see the Acropolis’ 5th century B.C. temples.

Mendoni said those steps would be repeated, if necessary.

TÜRKIYE Turkish army appoints first female admiral

Turkish army appoints first female admiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish army appoints first female admiral

    Turkish army appoints first female admiral

  2. Parliament to hold extraordinary session

    Parliament to hold extraordinary session

  3. Şimşek meets with foreign investors

    Şimşek meets with foreign investors

  4. New heatwave to hit country over weekend

    New heatwave to hit country over weekend

  5. US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

    US to research potential of new bases in Aegean
Recommended
Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia

Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia
Rare rock paintings found in Türkiye’s north

Rare rock paintings found in Türkiye’s north
Scientists discover heaviest animal ever

Scientists discover heaviest animal ever
Stars donate millions to aid striking actors

Stars donate millions to aid striking actors
Whitney Houstons estate announces gala

Whitney Houston's estate announces gala

Women renovate largest synagogue of ancient world

Women renovate largest synagogue of ancient world
WORLD US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.