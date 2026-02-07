Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

ATHENS
Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

Greece's culture ministry on Feb. 5 unveiled a new portal to handle bookings to visit more than 100 archaeological sites and museums including the world-renowned Acropolis.

The Hellenic Heritage (hh.gr) website will from April aim to reduce queues at major tourist draws as well as offer information on over 350 sites in eight languages.

Greece has spent years trying to develop an electronic ticketing system to maximise earnings and cut queues. Some three million electronic tickets were issued just for the Acropolis last year, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the official presentation.

Greece in 2024 attracted 40.7 million visitors, up 12.8 percent from 2023. The tourism ministry in December said 2025 also looked like a "record year."

"Our ambition is for the traveller to be able to establish a personal connection with each monument," Mitsotakis said.

"The truth is...that the majority of visitors, even today, do not come to our country to experience Greek culture. This is something that must change," Mitsotakis said.

Over 100 archaeological sites and museums will be connected to the system from April 1.

A dedicated business-only section will provide real-time availability data to help tour operators to streamline group bookings, organizers said.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said persons with disabilities and their companions will be able to select the use of an elevator, lift or wheelchair when booking tickets.

Travel operators at the presentation raised concerns about being able to harmonise the new tool with their own bookings systems in less than two months.

"If everybody tries to log in on April 1, the system will crash," one operator warned.

ancient sites,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

    Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

  2. Erdoğan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah in Istanbul

    Erdoğan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah in Istanbul

  3. Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

    Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

  4. Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

    Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

  5. Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

    Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator
Recommended
Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts

Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts
Historic remains emerge in Kuşadası after heavy rains

Historic remains emerge in Kuşadası after heavy rains
Lisa Kudrow urges preservation of Warner Bros studio lot ahead of sale

Lisa Kudrow urges preservation of Warner Bros studio lot ahead of sale
Choosing to share at the height of power

Choosing to share at the height of power
Historic bath to be reopened as museum

Historic bath to be reopened as museum
Cappadocia sites see rise in visitors

Cappadocia sites see rise in visitors
WORLD Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday he hoped talks with the United States would resume soon, while reiterating Tehran's red lines and warning against any American attack.
ECONOMY Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran's trade partners, after he pledged a further round of talks with Tehran next week.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿