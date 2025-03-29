‘Gray divorce’ sees 44 pct surge over 5 years: Official data

ISTANBUL

The phenomenon known as “gray divorce” — referring to separations among individuals aged 50 and above — is on the rise in Türkiye, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Last year, nearly 55,595 adults in this age group ended their marriages, marking a significant 44.53 percent increase over the past five years.

In 2001, the total number of divorces among individuals over 50 stood at 16,055. By 2024, just within the 50-54 age bracket alone, 16,387 men divorced — surpassing the total recorded in 2001 for both men and women.

According to the data, last year’s divorces included 16,387 men and 10,670 women aged 50-54, while 9,034 men and 5,134 women in the 55-59 group also separated. The numbers continued across older age groups, reflecting a steady rise.

Between 2020 and 2024, divorce rates among those 50 and older climbed from 38,464 to 55,595, making gray divorce an increasingly prevalent social trend in Türkiye.