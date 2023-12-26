‘Grand Atatürk Run’ held in Ankara

ANKARA
Nearly 3,000 participants competed in the 88th "Grand Atatürk Run" on Dec. 24, organized to mark the 104th anniversary of the arrival of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the capital Ankara.

Participants ran 10 kilometers in the race whose route was changed due to the "Great Gaza March" to be held on the same day. As a result of the race, Nursena Çeto came first in the women's race, while Bahattin Güney stood first in the men's race.

Ankara Deputy Governor Cem Afşin Akbay, Ankara Youth and Sports Provincial Director Mustafa Çelik and Turkish Athletics Federation head Fatih Çintimar presented the awards to the runners.

Çintimar, who made evaluations to the press members after the races, expressed his condolences to the 12 soldiers who were martyred in a clash in the Operation Claw region.

"We ran this race today on behalf of our martyrs and the oppressed people in Gaza. The weather was very cold and rainy. Since there was going to be a commemoration march about Gaza, we changed the course and finished the race close to Anıtkabir [the mausoleum of Atatürk]. It was a beauty to finish a race run in the name of Atatürk next to Anıtkabir,” Çintimar said.

"I would like to thank all the athletes who competed. The participation of athletes from [all the country's] 81 provinces is another beauty. Athletes from five countries participated in the race, together with our clubs and master athletes from across the country," he added.

