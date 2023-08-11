GPH to operate Saint Lucia cruise port

ISTANBUL
Global Ports Holding (GPH) has signed a 30-year concession agreement, with a potential 10-year extension option, with the government of Saint Lucia for the cruise related operations in Saint Lucia.

This agreement marks a further significant step in the strategic ambitions of GPH in the Caribbean, said GPH, the world's largest independent cruise port operator.

As part of the concession agreement, GPH will utilize its global expertise and operating model to manage the cruise port operations in Saint Lucia while investing in a material expansion and upgrade of the cruise port facilities.

“This investment will expand the existing berth in Point Seraphine, allowing the handling of the largest cruise ships in the global cruise fleet and increasing the capacity of the port,” said the statement.

The company will also make a significant investment into upland development works at Soufriere Bay, including developing a new amphitheater.

In the 12 months to March 31, St Lucia welcomed 590,000 passengers compared to 709,000 in 2019. The completion of the extended pier and upgrading the facilities are expected to lead to a rise in passenger volumes to over 1 million in the medium term, according to the company.

“This concession represents another significant milestone for GPH as we continue successfully growing our global cruise port network,” said Mehmet Kutman, Global Ports Holding chairman.

GPH operates 27 cruise ports in 14 countries, according to the information on the company’s website.

