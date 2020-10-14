Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations

  • October 14 2020 14:56:00

Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations

ANKARA
Gov’t to restructure chambers, including medical associations

Turkey must restructure professional chambers, including the medical associations, such as the law on bar associations, to allow them to split into smaller groups, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 14.

Speaking during the parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdoğan said that works should be carried out to restructure professional chambers and associations in order for them to function properly.

“Since when those who are living in terror’s pocket can lead such an important association like the Turkish Medical Association [TTB]? Dear friends, this is not called a democratic approach. It is a matter of terrorist organizations seizing non-governmental organizations [NGOs],” Erdoğan stated.

“Are we going to hand over our patients to these people? How will we look for cures? Can this be expected from a terrorist,” he added.

Underlining that the problems of professional associations have become “intolerable,” the president also said that these associations were in clear violation of the Constitution.

“The problems of professional associations, especially the TTB, have reached an intolerable level. These associations, such as the TTB, are in violation of the Constitution,” he said.

“Above all, the administrations of these professional associations are far away from representing the members of the associations,” he added.

Erdoğan also said that the works that the Turkish government has carried out for the bar associations must also be applied to the TTB and other professional operations.

“I believe that we, as the People’s Alliance, will carry out these works in a successful manner,” he said.

In July, the Turkish Parliament passed a law allowing the country’s bar associations to split into smaller groups.

Ruling AKP and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which formed the People’s Alliance in 2018, backed the law while all other opposition parties have opposed it.

Under the law, bar associations that have more than 5,000 members can split into other bar associations as long as they have at least 2,000 lawyers as members.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

    Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

  2. Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

    Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

  3. Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

    Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

  4. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  5. ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul

    ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul
Recommended
CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP

CHP meets urgently after local court ruling for former MP
Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

Top court member’s tweet stirs debate
Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17
Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker

Local court rejects retrial of former CHP lawmaker
Parliament subcommittee to inspect situation in Karabakh

Parliament subcommittee to inspect situation in Karabakh
EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister

EU cannot ‘urge’ Turkey to withdraw from Syria: Minister
WORLD Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

The leader of Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and his inner circle were handed 13-year prison sentences on Oct. 14 as a trial seen as one of the most important in the country's modern political history neared its conclusion.
ECONOMY Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes gets seasons first EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes secured their first win in the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, beating German team ALBA Berlin 93-72 in a Round 3 game on Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Arena. 