Gov’t creates history by appointing thousands of teachers at once: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 8 that his government is creating history in the Turkish Republic by appointing thousands of teachers at once.

“In 2002, we had about 500,000 teachers in our country. Now this number has reached 1,200,000,” Erdoğan said at the mass appointment ceremony for 45,000 teachers on May 8.

Emphasizing that they appointed more than 75 percent of the current number of teachers, Erdoğan said: “The number of teachers appointed together with you reaches 800,000. Today, we are making the biggest appointment of teachers in our republic’s history,” he said.

“I wish success to you in advance at your places of duty. Last week, we realized the appointment of our 4,134 brothers and sisters with disabilities,” he said, noting that thus, they have appointed 12,098 teachers with disabilities in the past decade. “Now that you have joined as well, we are further strengthening our army of education,” he added.

About half of the teachers, who will start working with this appointment, will take on duties in the earthquake zone provinces, he said and added, “Hopefully, with your efforts and sacrifices, we will heal the wounds of the region in a short time.”

Erdoğan explained that they took crucial steps in the earthquake area in three months, completely removed the debris and completed the installation of 100,000 containers in addition to the 837,000 tents they promised.

Stating that they started the construction process of 142,000 residences and village houses in the region and laid the foundations of 59,000, Erdoğan said that they will build 650,000 residences, 319,000 of which will be delivered to the citizens within the first year.

Although the lost lives cannot be brought back, they will replace the destroyed buildings with better, more beautiful, solid and modern ones, he stated.

Türkiye’s largest oil well, with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, discovered in Cudi Gabar, was named after the martyr teacher Aybüke Yalçın, Erdoğan said.

“We protected the memory of our martyr, who was taken from us and his beloved students by terrorists when she was very young,” he said. The president vowed to continue the fight against terrorist organizations and the forces behind them with determination.

“We will completely end the terror swamp, which we have brought to the point of extinction within our borders, in the north of Iraq and Syria. We will achieve this with the efforts of you, our teachers, who are the soldiers of our education army, as well as our security forces,” he said.