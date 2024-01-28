Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

BURSA
Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

The support provided under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) will be increased by at least 100 percent in line with the country’s growth targets, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

The executive committee of KOSGEB will meet this week to discuss the issue, Kacır told businesspeople at a gathering in the industrial province of Bursa.

Work is ongoing to boost the support to be provided to manufacturing companies, Kacır said, adding that they were reconsidering the amount to be offered to those firms.

“We will also provide strong support to digital and green transformation with the comprehensive reform in our incentive scheme. Companies will become the center for green transformation and digital transformation.”

Companies’ digital maturity levels will be determined, and they will have a five-year road map, the minister explained.

“We plan to implement a model similar to research and development incentives.”

Türkiye needs to overhaul the incentives scheme, and they are working on it, Kacır said.

“One of the many steps to be taken in this transformation will be the 'Regional Development Initiative Program.' We already launched the 'Technology Focused Industry Initiative,' and it proved very effective.”

Under this program, they received around 750 applications and provided support for 180 of those projects, Kacır noted.

“We assess that when those $3 billion worth of R&D projects materialize, they will help reduce Türkiye’s current account deficit by $7 billion each year,” he said.

Fatih Kaçır, Technology and Industry Minister,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest

Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Desperately seeking Bodrum spirit!

    Desperately seeking Bodrum spirit!

  2. Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest

    Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest

  3. Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

    Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

  4. US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

    US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

  5. Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul kills one person

    Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul kills one person
Recommended
Energy minister visits Azerbaijan to discuss cooperation

Energy minister visits Azerbaijan to discuss cooperation
Levis to cut its global workforce by 15 percent

Levi's to cut its global workforce by 15 percent
Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion
Business confidence improves in January

Business confidence improves in January
Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry

Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry
Türkiye’s steel production rises 21 percent

Türkiye’s steel production rises 21 percent
WORLD N. Korea fires several cruise missiles: Seoul military

N. Korea fires several cruise missiles: Seoul military

North Korea fired several cruise missiles on Sunday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state.
ECONOMY Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

The support provided under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) will be increased by at least 100 percent in line with the country’s growth targets, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿