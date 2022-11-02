Government inconsistent over democracy, rights: İYİ Party

ANKARA

The government is calling on the people to build the Century of Türkiye Vision together for a more democratic country, but it is at the same time approving laws to further restrict basic freedoms, according to Meral Akşener, the chairwoman of the İYİ (Good Party).

“[The government] which passed a censorship law from the parliament only two weeks ago is now promising democracy,” Akşener said at her weekly address to her party on Nov. 2.

Akşener referred to the Century of Türkiye Vision - which was unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 28 - that called on the people to come together to build Türkiye’s new century based on democracy and rights. Akşener criticized the government over inconsistency as the recently adopted law brings up to a three-year prison sentence to those who disseminate disinformation online.

Erdoğan’s calls are not genuine because he keeps attacking dissident women and youngsters, Akşener stated.

The document Erdoğan announced has no vision at all and does not pledge any visionary project for Türkiye, Akşener noted, “After 20 years in government, what they announced as a vision is the collection of their unkept promises.”

Akşener said she appreciated the making of Türkiye’s first locally produced vehicle, the Togg, but expressed frustration over Erdoğan’s denigration of the achievements this country had realized since 1923.