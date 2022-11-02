Government inconsistent over democracy, rights: İYİ Party

Government inconsistent over democracy, rights: İYİ Party

ANKARA
Government inconsistent over democracy, rights: İYİ Party

The government is calling on the people to build the Century of Türkiye Vision together for a more democratic country, but it is at the same time approving laws to further restrict basic freedoms, according to Meral Akşener, the chairwoman of the İYİ (Good Party).

“[The government] which passed a censorship law from the parliament only two weeks ago is now promising democracy,” Akşener said at her weekly address to her party on Nov. 2.

Akşener referred to the Century of Türkiye Vision - which was unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 28 - that called on the people to come together to build Türkiye’s new century based on democracy and rights. Akşener criticized the government over inconsistency as the recently adopted law brings up to a three-year prison sentence to those who disseminate disinformation online.

Erdoğan’s calls are not genuine because he keeps attacking dissident women and youngsters, Akşener stated.

The document Erdoğan announced has no vision at all and does not pledge any visionary project for Türkiye, Akşener noted, “After 20 years in government, what they announced as a vision is the collection of their unkept promises.”

Akşener said she appreciated the making of Türkiye’s first locally produced vehicle, the Togg, but expressed frustration over Erdoğan’s denigration of the achievements this country had realized since 1923.

iyi party, Turkish, Politics,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan vows to try all ways to secure charter changes, including referendum

Erdoğan vows to try all ways to secure charter changes, including referendum
MOST POPULAR

  1. 180,000 tons of marine debris cleaned: Ministry

    180,000 tons of marine debris cleaned: Ministry

  2. Fishing ban to be lifted for 1 day in Bosphorus

    Fishing ban to be lifted for 1 day in Bosphorus

  3. Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

    Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

  4. Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre

    Tens of thousands attend music festival in Cizre

  5. Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

    Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to try all ways to secure charter changes, including referendum

Erdoğan vows to try all ways to secure charter changes, including referendum
CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers

CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers
MHP leader welcomes Erdoğan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision

MHP leader welcomes Erdoğan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision
AKP to submit charter changes on headscarf, family soon

AKP to submit charter changes on headscarf, family soon
Senior AKP official resigns over controversial remarks on republic

Senior AKP official resigns over controversial remarks on republic
New civilian charter first objective of Century of Türkiye Vision: Erdoğan

New civilian charter first objective of Century of Türkiye Vision: Erdoğan
WORLD Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election ‘is over’

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election ‘is over’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result.

ECONOMY Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Some 8 million people have applied for the newly launched social housing project, “My First Home, My First Workplace,” including more than 2 million young people, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.