Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

NEW DELHI
Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

Google Tuesday said it would invest $15 billion in India over the next five years as it announced a giant data center and artificial intelligence base in the country's south.

"It is the largest AI hub that we are investing in anywhere outside of the U.S.," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, at a ceremony in New Delhi.

He announced "capital investment of $15 billion" over the five years and a "gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam", a city in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Google has plans for the center to eventually "scale to multiple gigawatts," Kurian added.

Demand for AI tools and solutions has surged in India, projected to have more than 900 million internet users by year's end, driven by growing adoption by businesses and individuals.

This month U.S. startup Anthropic said it plans to open an office in India next year, with its chief executive Dario Amodei meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, in a post on X, told Amodei that "India's vibrant tech ecosystem and talented youth are driving AI innovation", adding that he wanted to "harness AI for growth".

Anthropic's move follows a flurry of announcements by other top AI firms looking to court Indian users.

OpenAI has said it will open an India office later this year, with its chief Sam Altman noting that ChatGPT usage in the country had grown fourfold over the past year.

AI firm Perplexity also announced a major partnership in July with Indian telecom giant Airtel, offering the company's 360 million customers a free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

    Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

  2. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

  3. German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

    German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

  4. Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

    Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

  5. Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

    Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens
Recommended
Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era
Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries

Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries
Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US

Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US
Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation

Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation
Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits
China says it is ready to fight to the end in US trade war

China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war
IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on modest US trade shock

IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on 'modest' US trade shock
WORLD Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿