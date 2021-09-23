Golden Orange Film Festival to open in October

The jury members and films that will take place in the International Feature Film Competition and the National Feature Film Competition of the 58th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival have been announced.

According to a statement made by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, works for the festival, which will open on Oct. 2, continue.

The Golden Orange awards of the festival will be presented in the categories of best film, best director, best actor and best actress.

Polish director Dorota Kedzierzawska will head the jury of the International Feature Film Competition this year.

After having completed her film and theater education, Kedzierzawska received many awards over the years for her short films and documentaries. Her debut feature “Devils” and her second feature “Crows” won awards at Cannes Film Festival in 1991 and 1994, respectively. Another feature film by her, titled “Tomorrow Will Be Better,” won the Best Feature Film at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2011.

Other jury members include actor Ali Suliman, Swedish journalist Eva af Geijerstam, French producer Guillaume de Seille and Bulgarian actress Margita Gosheva.

A total of 10 titles from Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Italy, Mexico, Monaco, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States will have their Turkey premieres at the International Feature Film Competition section of the 58th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival. Five films in the selection are directed by women.

Among the films are “Aurora” by Paz Fábrega; “Ali and Ava” by Clio Barnard; “Future” by Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello and Francesco Munzi; “The Employer and the Employee” by Manuel Nieto Zas; “Libertad” by Clara Roquet; “The Hole in the Fence” by Joaquin del Paso; “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic” by Teemu Nikki; “The Crossing” by Florence Miailhe; “The Fam” by Fred Baillif; and “Brighton 4th” by Levan Koguashvili.

The winners of the International Feature Film Competition will be announced at the closing ceremony on Oct. 9.

[HH] National films

This year’s National Feature Film Competition will be presided over by director, producer, scriptwriter and academic Emin Alper, director of photography Ahmet Sesigürgil, writer and scriptwriter Ayfer Tunç, singer and composer Gaye Su Akyol, actress Hazal Kaya, theater director and actor Muhammet Uzuner and director Senem Tüzen.

The films that will compete for the Golden Orange award include “Anatolian Leopard” by Emre Kayiş; “Commitment Hasan” by Semih Kaplanoğlu; “Pure White” by Necip Çağhan Özdemir; “Together We Shall Die” by Hakkı Kurtuluş and Melik Saraçoğlu; “Dialogue” by Ali Tansu Turhan; “Between Two Dawns” by Selman Nacar; “The Cage” by Cemil Ağacıkoğlu; “Kerr” by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu; “Brother’s Keeper” by Ferit Karahan; and “Zuhal” by Nazlı Elif Durlu.

The head of the 58th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival is Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek. The administrative director is Cansel Tuncer, the director is Ahmet Boyacıoğlu and the artistic director is Başak Emre. The directors of Antalya Film Forum are Müge Özen and Pınar Evrenosoğlu.

