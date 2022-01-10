Golden Globe carry on, without stars or a telecast

LOS ANGELES
The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog on Jan. 9 night for its 79th edition.

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.

Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story” won several big awards, for best picture comedy or musical, best actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actess for Ariana DeBose.

Netflix's gothic Western “The Power of the Dog” was named best picture drama, along with other honors for Jane Campion's direction and Kodi Smit-McPhee's supporting performance.

Other film winners included Will Smith for “King Richard,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Andrew Garfield for “tick, tick...BOOM!”

The Japanese film “Drive My Car,” also a critics' group darling, got best non-English language motion picture, while “Encanto” won for animation.

