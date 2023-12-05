Golden Butterfly Awards honor the best of Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The 49th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards, the longest-running award ceremony that takes the pulse of the country’s cinema, TV and music world, took place in Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM on Dec. 3. Winners, selected by the public and jury votes, received their awards in various categories at the ceremony.

The 49th Pantene Golden Butterfly Award ceremony, hosted by Çağla Şıkel and Cem Davran, hosted Türkiye's star names.

At the award ceremony, Pınar Deniz of the TV series “Yargı,” which recently won an Emmy Award in New York, won the Best Actress Award, while the Best Actor Award went to Salih Bademci. Veteran actress Perihan Savaş presented the Best Actor and Best Actress awards to the winners.

The best TV series award was presented to “Yalı Çapkını” and best TV series couple was selected as Serenay Sarıkaya and Kıvanç Tatlituğ. Another veteran actress Nebahat Çehre presented the award to the couple.

The Best Female Presenter Award went to Müge Anlı, while the winner of the Best Male Presenter Award was Kenan İmirzalıoğlu.

Madrigal was the winner of the Best Music Group Award.

Ada Erma, who won the Best Child Star award, became a trending topic on social media with her speech at the ceremony.

“I came here today with a world drawn in my hand. This world is very different from the one you know. This world is green, the oceans are deep blue, children run freely and have fun with animals on the green streets. There is no war, no violence. Animals are free, women are strong. I would like to receive this award in a world where children don’t die, but the world will become more beautiful with all the children who draw this world in their hand. I sincerely believe this,” Erma said.

Following Arma's emotional speech, Cem Davran, one of the presenters of the award ceremony, drew attention to the human tragedy in Gaza, where Israel has been bombing for weeks.

The Golden Butterfly Awards is named after “Kelebek” (Butterfly), the magazine supplement of the daily, which was first published on May 1, 1948.