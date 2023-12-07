Göktürk-1 marks 7 years in space

Göktürk-1 satellite has completed 37,378 orbits around the Earth and has captured 82,913 images so far, the Defense Ministry has announced celebrating its seventh year in space.

Göktürk-1 satellite, often hailed as “our eye in the sky” in Türkiye, reached this milestone by circling the Earth uninterruptedly since its launch on Dec. 5, 2016.

The satellite, operating at an orbit altitude of 680 kilometers, travels at a speed of 7.5 kilometers per second and is commanded by the Reconnaissance Satellite Battalion Command under the Air Force.

Göktürk-1’s capability to capture high-resolution images without geographical restrictions plays a critical role in the Turkish Armed Forces’ operational needs, the ministry said in a social media post.

The satellite’s mission also extends to space technology acquisition, aiding activities such as forest monitoring, post-disaster damage assessment and geographical mapping, it added.

Göktürk-1’s successful and enduring presence in space underscores its multifaceted contributions, aligning with Türkiye’s commitment to advancing space technology.

