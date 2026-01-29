Göbeklitepe-like T-shaped stones found in Adıyaman

ADIYAMAN

Structures resembling the T-shaped stones found in the southern province of Şanlıurfa’s Göbeklitepe have been uncovered in the southeastern province of Adıyaman’s Samsat district after water levels dropped at the Atatürk Dam reservoir.

Following a tip-off, teams from the local museum directorate began examinations along the shoreline of the reservoir near Kızılöz village, where receding waters exposed the site.

Investigations identified T-shaped stone structures believed to date back to the Neolithic period.

Speaking to journalists, Professor Sabahattin Ezer from the Archaeology Department at Adıyaman University said the stones date back some 11,000 years.

Stressing that the finds reflect the Göbeklitepe culture, Ezer said the site was highly exciting and likely to be a very important settlement. “We currently have archaeological evidence belonging to the same culture that was uncovered at Göbeklitepe and is now referred to as the Taştepeler culture. So far, two small structures have been identified, and these already provide us with preliminary information,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of the area, Ezer noted that broader research would be needed. “What we see here includes two shallow pits, surrounded by slab stones, with a small T-shaped pillar used among those slabs. All of this proves that the same culture uncovered at the Taştepeler sites in Şanlıurfa was also present here,” he said.

Adıyaman Museum Deputy Director Mustafa Çelik said excavation work had begun at the site following the report. “During our work, we directly observed a T form on the surface. It had a structure similar to the forms found at Göbeklitepe,” he said.

Çelik noted that the artifacts emerged as waters receded. “Originally, this area was about two or three meters underground. However, due to the dynamic effects caused by rising and falling dam waters, the upper soil layer was removed, revealing the existing forms. Our aim now is to rescue the structures before water levels rise again,” he said.

The artifacts uncovered at the site have begun to be displayed at the ancient city of Perre.