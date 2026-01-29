Göbeklitepe-like T-shaped stones found in Adıyaman

Göbeklitepe-like T-shaped stones found in Adıyaman

ADIYAMAN
Göbeklitepe-like T-shaped stones found in Adıyaman

Structures resembling the T-shaped stones found in the southern province of Şanlıurfa’s Göbeklitepe have been uncovered in the southeastern province of Adıyaman’s Samsat district after water levels dropped at the Atatürk Dam reservoir.

Following a tip-off, teams from the local museum directorate began examinations along the shoreline of the reservoir near Kızılöz village, where receding waters exposed the site.

Investigations identified T-shaped stone structures believed to date back to the Neolithic period.

Speaking to journalists, Professor Sabahattin Ezer from the Archaeology Department at Adıyaman University said the stones date back some 11,000 years.

Stressing that the finds reflect the Göbeklitepe culture, Ezer said the site was highly exciting and likely to be a very important settlement. “We currently have archaeological evidence belonging to the same culture that was uncovered at Göbeklitepe and is now referred to as the Taştepeler culture. So far, two small structures have been identified, and these already provide us with preliminary information,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of the area, Ezer noted that broader research would be needed. “What we see here includes two shallow pits, surrounded by slab stones, with a small T-shaped pillar used among those slabs. All of this proves that the same culture uncovered at the Taştepeler sites in Şanlıurfa was also present here,” he said.

Adıyaman Museum Deputy Director Mustafa Çelik said excavation work had begun at the site following the report. “During our work, we directly observed a T form on the surface. It had a structure similar to the forms found at Göbeklitepe,” he said.

Çelik noted that the artifacts emerged as waters receded. “Originally, this area was about two or three meters underground. However, due to the dynamic effects caused by rising and falling dam waters, the upper soil layer was removed, revealing the existing forms. Our aim now is to rescue the structures before water levels rise again,” he said.

The artifacts uncovered at the site have begun to be displayed at the ancient city of Perre.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

    Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

  2. Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

    Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

  3. EU links visa policy to migration cooperation, tighter visa-free oversight

    EU links visa policy to migration cooperation, tighter visa-free oversight

  4. 'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry

    'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry

  5. ‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

    ‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter
Recommended
Extraordinary trove of ancient species found in China quarry

'Extraordinary' trove of ancient species found in China quarry
‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter

‘With Love, Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu’ exhibition opens at Casa Botter
Countdown to opening day for Brussels new art museum

Countdown to opening day for Brussels' new art museum
Rose Byrne named Harvards Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Rose Byrne named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Syedra excavations get international support

Syedra excavations get international support
French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art

French Senate adopts bill to return colonial-era art
Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored

Sealed bronze cross found at ancient Lystra restored
WORLD Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

Street robbers steal $2.7 mln in cash in rare Tokyo heist

A team of three robbers stole suitcases holding $2.7 million in cash on a busy street in central Tokyo, police and media said Friday, a rare crime in the Japanese metropolis that prides itself on safety.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

Türkiye’s airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years

The number of aircraft operated by Türkiye’s airlines for passenger and cargo services rose from 558 to 800 over the past five years, according to data published by the country’s Civil Aviation General Directorate.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿