Global wine production stuck in a rut, says trade body

Global wine production stuck in a rut, says trade body

DIJON
Global wine production stuck in a rut, says trade body

Bad weather means global wine production this year will remain near a 60-year low according to preliminary estimates, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has said.

"Early indications suggest that 2024 will be another year of relatively low production, most likely below 250 million hectolitres a year," Director General John Barker said at the opening of the body's 45th congress in the French city of Dijon.

Last year some 237 million hectolitres of wine were produced across the world, the lowest amount since 1961, as the various effects of climate change such as drought, heatwaves and flooding affected grape harvests.

The preliminary forecast is based on figures from major producing nations that account for around three-quarters of global production, said the OIV's head of statistics Giorgio Delgrosso.

Big winemaking nations like Spain, Italy, Australia and Argentina have improved from their poor 2023 performances but remain far from their average output, he said.

But France and Chile fared even worse in 2024, he added.

Updated figures are expected in late November.

Barker said that it was normal for annual wine production to fluctuate but that in the past 30 years it had remained relatively consistent within a range of 250 and 300 million hectolitres.

"A key factor is the geographical spread of wine production over those years has helped balance risks on a global level," he told the congress.

"It's significant therefore that in 2023 global production took a step below the bottom of that range," he added.

Climate change, along with changing consumption trends, are the main subjects on the agenda of the meeting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

    Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

  2. Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

    Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

  3. US, Philippines launch war games

    US, Philippines launch war games

  4. Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

    Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

    Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Recommended
Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data

Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data
EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show

EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show
Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos

Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos
Global public debt expected to exceed $100 tln this year: IMF

Global public debt expected to exceed $100 tln this year: IMF
WORLD Italian PM hails courageous Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday hailed a controversial deal to send migrants for processing in Albania as "courageous," saying Rome was setting a "good example" for other countries.
ECONOMY Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Demand for crude steel in Türkiye is expected to decline by 5.5 percent in 2024, compared with the previous year to 36 million tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿