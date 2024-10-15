Global public debt expected to exceed $100 tln this year: IMF

Global public debt expected to exceed $100 tln this year: IMF

WASHINGTON
Global public debt expected to exceed $100 tln this year: IMF

Global public debt is expected to reach a record $100 trillion this year, the IMF has said, warning that the fiscal outlook for many countries may be even "worse than expected."

In its latest report on fiscal policy, the International Monetary Fund said it expects global public debt to hit 93 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) this year, and to approach 100 percent of GDP by 2030, 10 percentage points higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Global public debt is very high," Era Dabla-Norris, the deputy director of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department, told reporters.

"There are very good reasons to believe that the debt burden could be worse than expected," she said, pointing to current spending pressures to address issues like climate change, overly-optimistic debt projections, and the possibility of large amounts of unidentified debt.

"So the bottom line is that it's time for countries to get their fiscal house in order," she said.

The IMF report introduced a new "debt-at-risk" approach to assessing the risks to debt projections.

It estimated that, in a worst-case scenario, global public debt could hit 115 percent of GDP by 2026, almost 20 percentage points higher than the Fund's baseline estimate.

The report found that "global factors increasingly drive the fluctuations in government borrowing costs across countries.”

Moderating inflation and interest rate cuts in many economies meant now was an "opportune" time for countries to rebuild their fiscal buffers, the IMF said, adding that they were "better placed" than before to absorb the effect of fiscal tightening.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

    Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

  2. Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

    Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

  3. US, Philippines launch war games

    US, Philippines launch war games

  4. Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

    Israel distances itself from US, says to hit back at Iran based on 'national interest'

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

    Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Recommended
Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline

Finance Minister Şimşek confident inflation will continue to decline
Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data

Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data
EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show

EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show
Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos

Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos
Global wine production stuck in a rut, says trade body

Global wine production stuck in a rut, says trade body
WORLD Italian PM hails courageous Albania migrant deal

Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday hailed a controversial deal to send migrants for processing in Albania as "courageous," saying Rome was setting a "good example" for other countries.
ECONOMY Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025

Demand for crude steel in Türkiye is expected to decline by 5.5 percent in 2024, compared with the previous year to 36 million tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿