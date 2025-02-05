Global demand for gold hits record 4,974 tons in 2024

Global demand for gold hits record 4,974 tons in 2024

NEW YORK
Global demand for gold hits record 4,974 tons in 2024

Global gold demand hit a record high of 4,974 tons in 2024, driven by strong central bank purchases and growing investment interest, according to the World Gold Council’s latest report released on Wednesday.

This surge, coupled with record gold prices, resulted in the total value of demand soaring to an all-time high of $382 billion, the Gold Demand Trends report said.

Central banks played a pivotal role, purchasing more than 1,000 tons of gold for the third consecutive year.

In 2024, central banks' purchases totaled at 1,045 tons, with the fourth quarter's figure alone accounting for 333 tons.

Investment demand also posted a remarkable year-on-year growth of 25 percent to 1,180 tons, the highest level in four years led by a resurgence in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Meanwhile, demand for gold bars and coins remained stable at 1,186 tons, reflecting sustained interest among retail investors.

However, the jewelry sector faced challenges, with annual demand declining by 11 percent to 1,877 tons as record-high gold prices dampened consumer interest, particularly in China, where demand fell 24 percent at an annualized pace.

Indian jewelry demand showed resilience, recording only a 2 percent decline despite the high-price environment.

Demand in the technology sector grew by 7 percent from the prior year to 326 tons, supported by increased use of gold in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and electronics.

Total gold supply rose by 1 percent compared to 2023, reaching a record 4,794 tons, thanks to increased mine production and recycling activities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry
Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears

Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears
ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars

ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars
Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January

Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January
‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’

‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’
Denmark steps up checks tracking Russias shadow fleet

Denmark steps up checks tracking Russia's 'shadow fleet
Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right

Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿