Global celebrations mark Int’l Day of Zero Waste as Türkiye leads charge

ISTANBUL

A unified global stand marked the International Day of Zero Waste on March 30 as Türkiye continues to lead the charge with a visionary initiative that is spearheading a transformative movement to reshape international sustainability standards.

Türkiye’s Zero Waste project was launched in 2017 under the patronage of Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan and has since transformed from a national campaign into a worldwide effort.

Recognized by the U.N. in December 2022, March 30 is now observed worldwide, with this year’s theme focusing primarily on food waste.

Addressing the staggering global crisis, Erdoğan noted that approximately 2.3 billion tons of food are wasted annually worldwide, calling for stronger collective action and more sustainable consumption practices.

This year’s central commemoration event, titled “Zero Waste Begins on Your Plate,” will take place in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, hosted by the Zero Waste Foundation. The event is organized in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme, U.N.-Habitat and United Nations Development Programme, highlighting international collaboration on sustainability and waste reduction.

Parallel events will also be held at multiple U.N. missions and diplomatic representations worldwide, including in New York, Geneva, Nairobi, Paris and Brussels.

Beyond the ecological stakes of waste reduction, this year’s observance also coincides with Türkiye’s strategic preparations to host COP31 in the southern province of Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, effectively showcasing the country’s pivotal role in shaping global climate policy.

Since its launch, Türkiye’s Zero Waste efforts have delivered measurable results across multiple sectors.

Between 2017 and the end of 2025, licensed facilities processed and recycled a staggering 90 million tons of waste — including 36.1 million tons of paper, 10.2 million tons of plastic and 9.6 million tons of metal — injecting 365 billion Turkish Liras ($8.2 billion) into the national economy.

Beyond generating significant revenue, the system drives energy conservation, reduces imports and fosters new employment opportunities.

By expanding this network nationwide, the Turkish Environment Agency aims to integrate 25 billion units of packaging into the recycling chain, a milestone projected to deliver an additional 5.8 billion liras ($130.4 million) in direct economic value.

Looking ahead, Türkiye aims to raise its recycling rate to 60 percent by 2035 and 70 percent by 2053, positioning the Zero Waste initiative as a key pillar of its long-term environmental and economic strategy.