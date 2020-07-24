Gli the cat to remain on duty in Hagia Sophia

  July 24 2020

ISTANBUL
The uncertainty about what will happen to Gli the cat, who has been a “volunteer guard” of the Hagia Sophia for 13 years, had stirred a controversy after the historical site was converted into a mosque.

However, Gli’s latest photo shared by Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya hours before the Friday prayer has shown the cat will remain in his house.  

“Gli is very happy with his life. Do not worry,” Yerlikaya said in a tweet he posted, adding a photo of him taking a nap on the carpets.

A campaign to change Gli’s name was launched on social media, but this pointless debate ended when animal lovers asked why it should be changed. 

