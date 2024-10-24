Glenn Close to be honored with achievement award

LOS ANGELES
Glenn Close will be the next recipient of the American Association of Retired Persons’ (AARP) The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.

The 77-year-old actress is known for films including "Fatal Attraction," "101 Dalmatians" and "The Wife" over a career spanning nearly 50 years. She will receive the honor at the AARP's annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony in January, the group announced on Oct. 21.

"I am so honored to receive the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award even though I feel like I'm still 35, if not younger," Close said in a statement. "I love making movies for grownups and everyone else, and I deeply appreciate the inspiration and support of the people I have worked with over 50 years. Thank you, AARP, for this great honor."

The AARP launched the Movies for Grownups initiative in 2002 to advocate for audiences over 50 years old and to fight ageism in Hollywood. The awards ceremony that celebrates movies "for grownups, by grownups" will be held in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11, with Alan Cumming to host. The ceremony will be broadcast by "Great Performances" on Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern on PBS.

Martha Boudreau, AARP's executive vice president and chief communications and marketing officer, said Close has made her mark in the industry with memorable performances and her consistent work as a septuagenarian.

"Glenn Close starred in 'The Big Chill,' the first blockbuster hit film about the Baby Boomer generation facing aging, and since then her career has shattered Hollywood's outmoded, ageist stereotypes. Her steady successes exemplify what AARP's Movies for Grownups program is all about," Boudreau said in a statement.

Close joins the company of several revered actors who have received the honor in past years, including Jamie Lee Curtis, George Clooney and Lily Tomlin.

