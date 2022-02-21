Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

  February 21 2022

ISTANBUL
A viewing terrace has been opened in Istanbul, offering visitors an experience of walking on a glass floor at an altitude of 200 meters.

Located on the top floor of a mall on Istanbul’s Asian side, the terrace is one of the longest glass balconies in Europe, with a depth of 3 meters and a length of 27 meters.

While the terrace offers a visual feast with a 360-degree view of Istanbul, it also gives visitors pleasant and sometimes thrillful moments as it gives a feeling of walking in the air.

While some visitors find it hard to take the first step on the glass floor, others walk without looking down.

However, once the fear is over, the view of the Bosphorus, the unique historical peninsula and the Princes’ Islands fascinate visitors.

The ones who are bold even dance on the terrace to share their unique experience on social media platforms.

The terrace also attracts the attention of both domestic and international tourists.

