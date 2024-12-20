Gisele Pelicot hailed as hero after ex-husband jailed in France mass rape trial

PARIS

Gisele Pelicot, who was allegedly drugged by her now former husband so that he and others could assault her, arrives at the court house wearing a scarf printed with artwork of Martu woman, Mulyatingki Marney, in Avignon, southern France, on Dec. 19, 2024

Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, who survived a decade of sexual abuse by her husband and dozens of strangers, said she hoped her ordeal would help make the world a better place for "women and men alike" as her former spouse was jailed for 20 years.

Her public stand against her abusers was hailed by supporters outside the courtroom and by world leaders.

Dominique Pelicot, who had confessed to the crimes, was found guilty by the court in the southern city of Avignon after a trial that lasted more than three months.

Details of the offences shocked France and the world, drawing fresh attention to male violence, and turning his former wife Gisele into a feminist hero.

Such extensive media coverage was made possible by Pelicot's decision to waive her anonymity and opt for a public trial.

Dozens of other defendants — the men who visited the Pelicot family home to rape Gisele Pelicot as she lay unconscious after being drugged by her husband — were handed terms of between three and 15 years.

Women's rights groups and the three Pelicot children, according to a source, expressed disappointment, arguing that the sentences were too lenient.

But 72-year-old Gisele Pelicot, in her first comments after the judgement, said: "I respect the court and the decision of its verdict."

She also said that she "never regretted" opening the trial to the public and was now thinking of the "unrecognised victims whose stories often remain in the shadows".

"I now have confidence in our capacity to find a better future where everyone — women and men alike — can live in harmony with respect and mutual understanding," she said.

She left the courthouse to a chorus of "bravo!" and "merci!" from supporters.

France's president on Friday thanked Pelicot.

"Thank you Gisele Pelicot... For all of us, because your dignity and your courage have moved and inspired France and the world", Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X.

'Incomprehension and disappointment'

The convictions of all 51 defendants and their sentencing concluded a trial that made Gisele Pelicot a symbol of female courage in the face of male sexual violence.

Presiding judge Roger Arata said Dominique Pelicot, 72, would not be eligible for parole until he had served two-thirds of his sentence.

His 50 co-defendants were all convicted by the court, receiving jail terms of between three and 15 years.

But that was in all cases less than what prosecutors had sought. Six of the defendants had their jail terms partly suspended, including two of the defendants who received the lowest terms of three years.

Only the sentence given to Dominique Pelicot was fully in line with prosecutors' requests.

Six accused were allowed to walk free from the court, having served their time during pre-trial detention.

The three Pelicot children "are disappointed by these low sentences", said a family member, asking not to be identified.

There was "no question" of any of them wanting to speak to their father after the conviction, the relative added.

"The court has proved Gisele Pelicot right: shame can change sides," said women's rights group the Fondation des Femmes (Women's Foundation).

But it "shared the incomprehension and disappointment at some of the sentences handed down, despite the witnesses and the evidence".

Dominique Pelicot had filmed and filed away videos of the rapes, unwittingly helping police to track down the men he had invited to abuse his wife. The video evidence was shown during the trial.

The tension was palpable in the courtroom at the start of Friday's hearing, where a heavy police presence was deployed.

Many defendants arrived with their bags packed ready for prison. One of them was in tears as he hugged his companion before entering the courtroom.

'Fed up with abuse'

Dominique Pelicot had admitted drugging Gisele Pelicot for almost a decade so he and strangers he recruited online could rape her.

His lawyer did not rule out lodging an appeal of the verdict.

"We're going to use the 10 days which we have to decide whether or not to appeal this decision," said Beatrice Zavarro.

Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist hero at home and abroad for refusing to be ashamed, waiving her right to a closed trial and standing up to her aggressors in court.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saluted her bravery, saying she "courageously went from anonymity into the public eye and fought for justice".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also paid tribute. "What dignity. Thank you, Gisele Pelicot. Shame must change sides."

Praising her "unfailing courage and exemplarity throughout this trial", French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou urged everyone in society to take up her struggle.

The prosecution had requested 10 to 18 years in prison against the 49 defendants charged with aggravated rape or attempted rape.

The highest sentence after that handed to Dominique Pelicot was for Romain V. 63, a pensioner who had visited the Pelicot family home six times. He was jailed for 15 years, after prosecutors had called for 18.

Hassan O., 30, the sole defendant on the run, was tried in absentia and sentenced to 12 years' prison. Prosecutors wanted a 15-year sentence.

The lowest sentence — three years with two suspended — was given to Joseph C., 69, the only accused to be charged with "groping" Gisele Pelicot and not rape or attempted rape.