Gifted Turkish boy attracts with violin skills

  • August 10 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A 9-year-old Turkish kid draws people’s attention with his skill in playing the violin, receiving many awards in his career which started at four.

Can Pedersen, the son of a Turkish mother and a Danish father, was entitled to study at the young talents school at NAFA, a world-renowned fine arts academy, while receiving the first prize three times in the international competitions he participated in Austria, Netherlands and England.

Pedersen, who was awarded the “Grand Prize Virtuoso” in his age category at the International Music Competition twice, in Amsterdam and Salzburg, came second in the competition held at the Vienna Virtuoso Festival.

He also ranked second in the London Young Musician, an international online classical music performance competition for musicians under the age of 28 from all countries in the world.

Pedersen, who has started being educated by a music teacher he met by chance at the age of four, was included in the Kids Philharmonic, an orchestra for young musicians in Singapore, at the age of six.

One of Pedersen’s compositions, which is played in concerts given in the most famous halls in Singapore and Japan, will be performed by Kids Philharmonic artists.

