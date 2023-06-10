Giant inflatable ducks return after 10 years

Giant inflatable ducks return after 10 years

HONG KONG
Giant inflatable ducks return after 10 years

Two giant inflatable ducks made a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor on June 9, marking the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago.

The two 18-meter-tall yellow ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the bath toys many played with in their childhood. Shortly after their launch, dozens of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks.

Hofman said he hopes the art exhibition brings joy to the city and connects people as they make memories together.

“Double duck, double luck," he said. “In a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situations, I think it is the right moment to bring back the double luck.”

The inflatable ducks will stay in Hong Kong for about two weeks.

Many Hong Kongers at the promenade recalled the happiness his work brought to the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui in 2013. Some were excited to see a pair of ducks on Friday instead of just one duck like the earlier exhibition.

Among the visitors was artist Laurence Lai, who brought paint brushes to make watercolors of the ducks. Lai said the city was full of negative vibes in recent years during the COVID-19 pandemic and that it's time for the city to move on.

“With life returning to normal, the ducks can bring back some positivity,” the 50-year-old said.

Shenzhen resident Eva Yang and her young daughters were also happy to see the ducks, saying they made their sightseeing in Hong Kong more memorable.

“They're spectacular,” Yang said.

In 2013, residents and tourists packed streets near the Tsim Sha Tsui pier to catch a glimpse of Hofman's duck.

That duck's stint in Hong Kong unintentionally turned political on the social media platform Weibo around the anniversary of Beijing’s Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. Chinese censors blocked searches for the term “big yellow duck” after netizens shared an image in which the tanks in the iconic “ Tank man” image were replaced with a line of oversized giant rubber ducks.

Hofman's rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.

Giants,

TÜRKIYE Five workers die in Ankara rocket factory fire

Five workers die in Ankara rocket factory fire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five workers die in Ankara rocket factory fire

    Five workers die in Ankara rocket factory fire

  2. Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

    Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

  3. UN aid chief says Ukraine faces `hugely worse' humanitarian situation after the dam rupture

    UN aid chief says Ukraine faces `hugely worse' humanitarian situation after the dam rupture

  4. UK's Boris Johnson quits as MP, claiming a witch-hunt

    UK's Boris Johnson quits as MP, claiming a witch-hunt

  5. Trump stored, showed off classified documents, indictment says

    Trump stored, showed off classified documents, indictment says
Recommended
Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Dance workshop for quake victims

Dance workshop for quake victims
Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store

Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store
Greek island temple complex reveals countless offerings

Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings
Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists

Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists
‘Elif Ana’ honored in Russian film festival

‘Elif Ana’ honored in Russian film festival
WORLD Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

Four Indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainforest were found alive and flown to the capital Bogota early Saturday.
ECONOMY Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Australia's national airline announced on June 9 that it will scrap its gender-based uniform guidelines, allowing male cabin crew to wear make-up and giving women the option to ditch high heels.
SPORTS Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Manchester City is the huge favorite heading into June 10's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul as Pep Guardiola's side aims to finally get its hands on the greatest prize in European club football, and complete a historic treble.