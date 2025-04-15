Ghana prohibits foreigners from local gold trading

Ghana has announced it was banning all foreigners from trading in its local gold market as part of sweeping reforms aimed at boosting foreign exchange reserves and stabilising the local currency.

The ban takes effect on May 1, and grants exclusive authority to a state body, the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), to regulate and control artisanal and small-scale gold mining.

Many Chinese nationals have been active in Ghana's informal mining and trading ecosystem, and have been repeatedly accused of illegal activities, including unauthorised gold exports and environmental degradation.

Ghana, the largest gold producer in Africa, derives more than a third of its gold output from small-scale miners.

But illegal small-scale mining, known locally as galamsey, has been a dominant and emotive issue in Ghana's political campaigns, with successive governments vowing to tackle the environmental destruction and loss of revenue it causes.

The establishment of GoldBod and the ban on foreign participation in gold trading is widely seen as the first concrete step by the new administration of President John Mahama to assert control over the sector and deliver on its anti-galamsey campaign promises.

The sector provides livelihoods for over one million people but has long been a source of concern for authorities due to smuggling, unsafe practices, and illicit foreign involvement -- particularly by Chinese nationals.

One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson
