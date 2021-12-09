Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

  • December 09 2021 13:44:31

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

BERLIN
Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Cem Özdemir, Germany’s new food and agriculture minister of Turkish origin, visited the presidential palace to receive his certificate of appointment on a bicycle, while other ministers arrived in black cars.

Özdemir, from the Green Party, is the first Turkish descent politician to assume a federal minister post.

Following the ceremony at the Bellevue Palace, Özdemir left the premises once again on his bicycle with his helmet on.

Earlier this week, the German parliament elected Olaf Scholz as chancellor to lead the first national “traffic light” coalition with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, nicknamed after the parties’ colors.

Meanwhile, Cansel Kızıltepe from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has been appointed as the state secretary in the Building and Housing Ministry, while Mahmut Özdemir has become a state secretary in the Federal Interior Ministry. Also, another Turkish origin politician from the Greens, Ekin Deligöz, has been appointed as the state secretary in the Family Ministry.

In the last elections in Germany, 18 lawmakers of Turkish descent won seats in Germany’s Bundestag.

bike,

WORLD Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

    Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

  2. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  3. Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

    Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

  4. Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

    Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

  5. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents
Recommended
Ex-White House chief sues Capitol assault probe over subpoena

Ex-White House chief sues Capitol assault probe over subpoena
UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting
Pfizer booster study lifts mood over Omicron variant

Pfizer booster study lifts mood over Omicron variant
Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France

Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist arrested in France
Biden-Putin talks yield no breakthrough in Ukraine tensions

Biden-Putin talks yield no breakthrough in Ukraine tensions
WORLD Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Germany’s new agriculture minister visits presidential palace on bike

Cem Özdemir, Germany’s new food and agriculture minister of Turkish origin, visited the presidential palace to receive his certificate of appointment on a bicycle, while other ministers arrived in black cars.
ECONOMY Getir starts operating in New York

Getir starts operating in New York

Istanbul-based Getir, the pioneer of ultra-fast grocery delivery business, announced yesterday that it started serving customers in New York.
SPORTS Country’s first women’s football derby played to protest femicides

Country’s first women’s football derby played to protest femicides

The women’s football teams of Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have faced each other for the first time in history within the scope of the United Nations’ “Orange the World” campaign to protest femicides and violence against women in Istanbul late on Dec. 7.