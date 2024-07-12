Germany to bar Chinese tech giants from its 5G network

Germany to bar Chinese tech giants from its 5G network

BERLIN
Germany to bar Chinese tech giants from its 5G network

Germany will bar the use of critical components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in core parts of the country's 5G networks in two steps starting in 2026, the nation's top security official have said.

Germany, which has Europe's biggest economy, has long mulled what to do about components made by Chinese suppliers in its new-generation cellphone networks.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said critical components from Huawei and ZTE will be barred from 5G core networks by the end of 2026, while “critical management systems” from the two manufacturers in 5G access and transport networks must be replaced by the end of 2029.

The decision follows negotiations in recent weeks with Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica, which operate Germany's 5G networks, and agreements will be signed with all three companies, the Interior Ministry said.

“We have examined the risks from critical components manufactured by Huawei and ZTE in German 5G cellphone networks very carefully,” Faeser said as she announced the “clear and strict agreement” with German operators.

“With this, we are protecting the central nervous systems of Germany as a business location — and we are protecting the communication of citizens, companies and the state,” she said. 

Today's threats underline the significance of secure telecommunications infrastructure, particularly “with a view to dangers from sabotage and espionage,” Faeser said.

The United States in recent years successfully pushed European allies including Britain and Sweden to ban or restrict Huawei equipment in their phone networks over fears Beijing could use it for cybersnooping or sabotaging critical communications infrastructure — allegations Huawei has denied repeatedly. Japan, Australia , New Zealand and Canada have taken similar action.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government last year drew up a strategy for relations with China that refers to a “systemic rivalry” with the Asian power and a need to reduce risks of economic dependency, but highlights Berlin’s desire to work with Beijing on challenges such as climate change and maintain trade ties. The strategy drew criticism from Beijing .

Scholz visited China in April on his second trip to the country since he took office at the end of 2021.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that Huawei and other Chinese companies have been building high-quality infrastructure for Europe and creating many jobs, and “there is no evidence that they endanger the national security of European countries.”

“Politicizing economic, trade, and sci-tech issues will only undermine normal technical exchanges and cooperation and is not in the interest of any party,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

    Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

  2. North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

    North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

  3. Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

    Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

  4. Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

    Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

  5. Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

    Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Recommended
Pakistan reaches $7 bln aid deal with IMF

Pakistan reaches $7 bln aid deal with IMF
Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese investors

Türkiye puts its best foot forward to charm Chinese investors
Musks X misleads users with blue checks, EU charges

Musk's X misleads users with blue checks, EU charges
Stocks up on US rate hopes

Stocks up on US rate hopes
Henkel Adhesive Technologies sites achieve 100 pct renewable milestone

Henkel Adhesive Technologies sites achieve 100 pct renewable milestone
US unveils $1.7 bln boost to electric vehicle manufacturing

US unveils $1.7 bln boost to electric vehicle manufacturing
WORLD Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people Saturday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿