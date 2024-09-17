Germany says Turkish visa process to continue smoothly amid new border controls

ANKARA

Germany has introduced temporary border controls to ensure safe, orderly, and legal entry into the country, a move that will not impact the visa issuance process for Turkish citizens, as confirmed by Germany's Embassy in Türkiye on Monday.

“The visa issuance process for Türkiye will continue as normal and will not be affected by this situation,” the embassy clarified in a statement on X.

The temporary border controls, effective from Monday, have been implemented for security and migration policy reasons in Germany.

Measures aim to prevent individuals without proper entry permits from entering Germany.

The embassy emphasized that this initiative complies with EU law and has been communicated in advance to partners within the Schengen zone, where borders are typically open and visas are not required.

The primary goal of the controls is to maintain safe and legal entry into Germany while ensuring minimal waiting times for travelers.

Germany, boasting Europe's largest economy, remains a key destination for irregular migrants and asylum seekers entering the EU. Last year, the country recorded over 266,000 cases of illegal entry and residence, with many migrants hailing from Syria and Afghanistan.

The country lies at the heart of Europe and borders nine countries that are part of the visa-free Schengen zone, designed to allow the free movement of people and goods.

While most refugees enter Europe through Italy, Greece, or Bulgaria, many travel onward to Germany in search of better opportunities.

According to EU regulations, asylum seekers are required to apply for refugee status in the first European country they enter. However, the distribution of granted asylum seekers across EU member states has faced challenges, as several countries are reluctant to accept refugees, leading to a dysfunctional system.