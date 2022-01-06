Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

  • January 06 2022 07:00:00

Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

BERLIN
Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany’s antitrust regulator yesterday classified Google a company of “paramount significance across markets,” a move paving the way for the authorities to clamp down on any potentially anti-competitive activities. The decision is the first after an amendment of the German Competition Act came in force January 2021, allowing the authority to intervene earlier, particularly against huge digital companies.

“This is a very important step since based on this decision the Bundeskartellamt [regulator] can now take action against specific anti-competitive practices by Google,” said Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Authority, in a statement. Wielding the new legislation, the authority has over the last year opened probes into U.S. tech giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

In the cases surrounding Google, Mundt said his authority was looking at how the company processes personal data. It is also examining the group’s Google News Showcase, which was launched in Germany in 2020 and allows publishers to place journalistic content more prominently online.

Big tech companies have been facing increasing scrutiny around the globe over their dominant positions as well as their tax practices. In November, Google lost an appeal at the European Union’s second-highest court against a 2.4 billion euro fine imposed by Brussels for abusing its search engine dominance.

anti competition,

TURKEY Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14

Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14
MOST POPULAR

  1. Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

    Omicron may become dominant in February, warns expert

  2. Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

    Heavy snowfall blankets Turkey’s east, shuts schools

  3. Turkey reports 66,467 new coronavirus cases, 143 more deaths

    Turkey reports 66,467 new coronavirus cases, 143 more deaths

  4. No plans to close schools: Minister

    No plans to close schools: Minister

  5. Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting

    Çavuşoğlu, NATO chief discuss Ukraine-Russia row ahead of key meeting
Recommended
New auto sales in US up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

New auto sales in US up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
Evergrande asking bondholders to postpone repayment

Evergrande asking bondholders to postpone repayment
Turkish contractors assume $29.3 bln worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors assume $29.3 bln worth of projects abroad
Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021

Companies’ FX assets rise in October 2021
Turkey to continue to grow exports, says minister

Turkey to continue to grow exports, says minister
PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

PMI inches up to 52.1 in December
WORLD Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.
ECONOMY Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany paves way to clamp down on Google activities

Germany’s antitrust regulator yesterday classified Google a company of “paramount significance across markets,” a move paving the way for the authorities to clamp down on any potentially anti-competitive activities. The decision is the first after an amendment of the German Competition Act came in force January 2021, allowing the authority to intervene earlier, particularly against huge digital companies.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.