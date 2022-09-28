Germany down to four glaciers as climate change bites

Germany down to four glaciers as climate change bites

BERLIN
Germany down to four glaciers as climate change bites

Germany lost one of its few remaining glaciers this summer as exceedingly warm weather ate away Alpine ice at a faster pace than feared, a scientific report released on Sept. 26 showed.

The Bavarian Academy of Sciences said the state’s Southern Schneeferner had lost its official status as a glacier due to rapid melting of its once sprawling ice sheet.

“The Schneeferner’s ice thickness shrank significantly in large swathes and in most places no longer measures even two meters [6.5 feet],” the academy said in its latest findings.

It said even the thickest spot was now diminished to less than six meters compared to around 10 meters in 2018. The surface area of the glacier halved during the same period to about one hectare.

“That leads us to conclude that the remaining ice will completely melt away in the next one to two years,” the academy said.

It said that the dramatic shrinkage meant that the periodic measurements carried out by the academy since 1892 would now be suspended.

The loss means Germany has only four remaining glaciers: Northern Schneeferner and Hoellentalferner on its highest mountain, the Zugspitze, and Blaueis and Watzmann in the Berchtesgaden Alps.

Rapid glacier melt in the Alps and elsewhere, which experts say is being driven by climate change, has been increasingly closely monitored since the early 2000s.

Bavaria’s environment ministry said last year in a bombshell report that Germany could lose its last glaciers within the decade as climate change gathered pace.

Scientists had previously estimated the glaciers would be around until the middle of the century.

A global study released in April 2021 found nearly all the world’s glaciers are losing mass at an ever-increasing pace, contributing to more than a fifth of global sea level rise this century.

ARTS & LIFE Carmen Opera on AKM stage

Carmen Opera on AKM stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Glory of gastronomy festivals

    Glory of gastronomy festivals

  2. Customers storm stores as iPhone 14 hits shelves in Türkiye

    Customers storm stores as iPhone 14 hits shelves in Türkiye

  3. Roger Waters concerts scrapped in Poland over Ukraine row

    Roger Waters concerts scrapped in Poland over Ukraine row

  4. Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

    Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

  5. Roman era brought to life at Romanian festival

    Roman era brought to life at Romanian festival
Recommended
When movie fan-art becomes the real thing

When movie fan-art becomes the real thing
Rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva

Rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva
Carmen Opera on AKM stage

Carmen Opera on AKM stage
Russia shuns Oscars as Ukraine standoff hits arts

Russia shuns Oscars as Ukraine standoff hits arts
Roger Waters concerts scrapped in Poland over Ukraine row

Roger Waters concerts scrapped in Poland over Ukraine row
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show
WORLD NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

ECONOMY EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap

EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

U.K. airline EasyJet has outlined its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 via new technology, saying it would use carbon capture to address just under a quarter of its emissions.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.