Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

ISTANBUL

Turkey is on the list of Germany’s green hydrogen supplier countries in line with the country’s new hydrogen strategy, according to Markus C. Slevogt, the head of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Turkey) said yesterday.



In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Slevogt explained that Turkey, along Norway, Iceland, Australia and Chile are named as potential suppliers of hydrogen using renewable energy sources.



Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer powered by electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.



The German government released a national hydrogen strategy in 2020 under the motto “We are making Germany a hydrogen country.”



In mid-May, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economics and the Federal Ministry of Transport announced that it would invest €8 billion for the development of 62 large-scale hydrogen projects.



In line with this strategy, Germany anticipates an increase in hydrogen demand from about 90 to 110 terawatts-hour (TWh) by 2030.



Referring to Turkey’s potential, he said the country can build on the energy partnership between Germany and Turkey that has been established in 2012 into a long-term and stable supply relationship.



“Turkey is currently in the process of drawing up a national hydrogen strategy. In addition to economically advantageous electricity generation costs, which are undoubtedly available in Turkey, safe transport naturally also plays an important role,” he said.



He advocated for the consideration of AHK Turkey, the organization at the heart of this energy partnership, to help establish a German-Turkish company network to boost the hydrogen sector and facilitate joint investments.