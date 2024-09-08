Germany Chancellor Scholz to make first Central Asia trip

Germany Chancellor Scholz to make first Central Asia trip

BERLIN
Germany Chancellor Scholz to make first Central Asia trip

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make his first trip to Central Asia this month, his spokesman has said, as Western countries seek to bolster ties with a region that has traditionally been aligned with Moscow.

Scholz will visit Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan from Sept. 15 to 17, his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, and attend a regional summit.

The trip comes a year after Scholz hosted the leaders of five Central Asian nations in Berlin to discuss closer cooperation, as the West tussles with China and Russia for influence in the region.

"Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are key countries and close partners for us," Hebestreit said.

"We seek to deepen our cooperation with them, especially in the fields of science, economy, energy, connectivity and raw materials," he said.

Scholz will also take part in a so-called C5+1 meeting in Kazakhstan on Sept. 17 with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Scholz will be accompanied on the trip by an economic delegation, the spokesman added.

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has further increased major powers' interest in Central Asia, where Moscow is seeking to maintain its sway and where China now has strong ties through its flagship Belt and Road infrastructure project.

The West is also vying for influence in the strategically important region, rich in oil and gas and a crucial transport route between Asia and Europe.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

    Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

  2. Australia plans age limit to ban children from social media

    Australia plans age limit to ban children from social media

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel’s attack on Palestinian tents in Khan Younis

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s attack on Palestinian tents in Khan Younis

  4. Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July

    Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July

  5. 'Unprecedented surge' of Russian planes in N Korean airspace: analysis

    'Unprecedented surge' of Russian planes in N Korean airspace: analysis
Recommended
Unprecedented surge of Russian planes in N Korean airspace: analysis

'Unprecedented surge' of Russian planes in N Korean airspace: analysis
North Koreas Kim vows to increase nuclear weapons arsenal

North Korea's Kim vows to increase nuclear weapons arsenal
Vietnam typhoon victims plead for help as toll climbs to 82

Vietnam typhoon victims plead for help as toll climbs to 82
US military warns Beijing against dangerous South China Sea moves in talks

US military warns Beijing against 'dangerous' South China Sea moves in talks
Ukrainian drone wave grounds flights, kills one near Moscow

Ukrainian drone wave grounds flights, kills one near Moscow
Gaza agency says Israeli strike kills 40 in humanitarian zone

Gaza agency says Israeli strike kills 40 in humanitarian zone
US expects transparent disclosure from Israel on Turkish-American activists death

US expects 'transparent' disclosure from Israel on Turkish-American activist's death
WORLD Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

Pope hosts East Timor mass for over half a million faithful

Pope Francis hosted a mass for hundreds of thousands of devotees in East Timor on Tuesday, rallying the faithful of the most Catholic country outside the Vatican in tropical heat.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July

Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July

Türkiye's unemployment rate declined from 9.2 percent in June to 8.8 percent in July, according to data released on Sept. 10.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿